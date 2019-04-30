Venezuela 'boiling point' close, Juan Guaido may topple socialist regime: Wilbur Ross

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross joined President Trump in throwing his support behind what could be a historic change in leadership in the embattled socialist country following Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s call for citizens and the military to back him up in the “final phase” of the interim president’s plan to end the regime of socialist President Nicolás Maduro detailed by Fox News.

Continue Reading Below

“Well, I certainly hope that he is right, it's been a long struggle, the Venezuelan people have been very, very brave. You see them out there with stones and sticks versus guns. It feels as though things are getting close to a boiling point,” said Ross during an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

Ross also took a swipe at the socialist leader. “The economy is in shambles. The current leadership is clearly letting people die because they don't have food or medical supplies. It's horrible and it has to come to an end, and hopefully this will come close to it.”

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump tweeted his support for the country’s people. "I am monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely. The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom!"

Advertisement

With the country on the verge of a change, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney warned Maduro’s allies, Russia and Cuba, to stay away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“The only messages I think we are trying to get out there is that we want to make sure the Russians and the Cubans know they are not supposed to get involved, and that we do, and have said a bunch of times that all options are on the table,” said Mulvaney during an interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo from the Milken Institute Global Conference.

Watch the full interview with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Wednesday on FOX Business’ “Mornings With Maria” starting at 6AM ET.