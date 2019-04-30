Mulvaney on Venezuela: Russians, Cubans 'not supposed to get involved'

As the power struggle between embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition leader Juan Guaido escalates following Guadio's call for a military uprising to oust the socialist leader, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney delivered a strong message to Maduro’s allies.

“The only messages I think we are trying to get out there is that we want to make sure the Russians and the Cubans know they are not supposed to get involved and that we do and have said a bunch of times that all options are on the table” said Mulvaney during an interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo from the Milken Institute Global Conference.

He also stressed that the situation, while still fluid, is not a coup.

“It’s important that we don’t consider it a coup because we recognize Guaido as the legitimate leader of the country and we are watching it along with everyone else" he stressed.

Following Mulvaney's remarks, President Trump tweeted, "I am monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely. The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom!"