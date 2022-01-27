Varney rips Biden’s ‘weak’ leadership for making energy Russia’s best weapon

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney ripped Biden's "weak" leadership and the climate crowd for "making energy Russia's best weapon" as tensions rise in Eastern Europe.

STUART VARNEY: Back in the day, President Trump hammered the Europeans: he wanted them to defend themselves against the Russians instead of relying on us.

He warned them against relying on Russia for their oil and gas supplies.

But they hated Trump, especially Germany's Angela Merkel. She wouldn't spend much on defense, and when Mr. Trump lost the election, she promptly canceled plans to import gas from America! She threw Germany into Russia's hands.

And that’s where Germany and much of Europe is now. Beholden to Russia which supplies 40% of Europe's nat gas.

That’s why Germany is not behaving like an ally over Ukraine. They are scared to oppose Russia. They are reluctant to impose sanctions, and they won't help Ukraine's defense. Asked to send military supplies, they sent 5,000 helmets.

Europe is not helping itself either. The climate crowd won't let 'em. There's as much nat gas under European soil as there is in America, but they won't go get it! No fracking over there. And Germany is about to shut down its last two nuclear power plants.

Putin is laughing: oppose me, and you'll freeze!

After meeting virtually with European leaders, President Biden says there's 'total unity.'

That’s a facade, and Putin won't believe it.

Truth is, the greens, and weak leadership made energy Russia's best weapon. Trump saw it coming.