Varney: Red states get a bigger voice in Congress

FOX Business' Stuart Varney in his latest "My Take" argued that people are "voting with their feet," as blue states see a drop in congressional seats.

STUART VARNEY: Texas gains two congressional seats. Florida gains one. North Carolina gains one. Why are these states getting a bigger voice in Congress?

New York, Illinois, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan all lose one congressional seat. Why did they lose, while Texas, Florida and North Carolina gain?

Obviously, it’s because people are moving. But why are they moving? Here’s where we get into politics. And the answer is just as obvious. The states which are gaining people have been largely run by Republicans. The losers by Democrats.

Republicans go for growth and job creation. That’s what they think progress is. They are offering opportunity. Americans respond. They move.

Democrat states remind me of Europe. Big government. Lots of rules and regulations and of course high taxes.

People with energy and drive tend to move away from that. Talented people don’t care to be restrained.

When you look at this population shift it’s clear that people are voting with their feet. They clearly want growth and opportunity… and warm weather doesn’t hurt!

Ironic, isn’t it? That at this very moment the Biden administration is doing its best to make America more European. Unfortunately, we can’t move to a different state to avoid Biden’s big government. But we can vote, and not just with our feet!