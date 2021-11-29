FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued that the new COVID-19 variant is a "test" for President Biden and Democrat governors.

STUART VARNEY: Omicron is a test of the Biden presidency.

It’s a test for Democrat governors too.

Within the party, there's a tendency to go for restrictions. Top-down authority. Do this. Don't do that. They claim that keeps us ‘safe.’

Well, what now?

Omicron has arrived and it’s spreading. What's our response? Dr. Fauci will not rule out new lockdowns. He's saying, without hard knowledge, we must prepare for the worst.

The governor of New York has declared a state of emergency. Elective surgery in the state has been curtailed.

The president has said many times that he will follow the science. If that means new restrictions on travel, or the workplace or social gatherings, that will hurt the economy. When we're dealing with inflation, a labor shortage and supply chain problems, that would not be good.

He has already stopped travel from 8 southern African countries. And that’s sent a chill through the international travel business.

At 11:45 Eastern this morning, the president will make a statement: he'll tell the country what his administration will do about Omicron.

Faced with a series of crises, of his own making, this is an opportunity for this president to lead.