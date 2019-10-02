Varney: It's urban warfare in Hong Kong

Let's call it what it is: Urban warfare in Hong Kong. We can't sugarcoat this, you can see the video.

Continue Reading Below

A group of protesters isolate a police officer, force him to the ground, beat him with metal rods. Another police officer runs to help and he's attacked by a protester. The officer shoots him, point-blank range. He's an 18-year-old high school student.

There is blood on the streets. That is urban warfare. Both sides organized for battle. After that shooting, it's now a clear-cut fight. Hong Kong versus Beijing and neither side is going to back off.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping was celebrating China's National Day and the celebration was a display of military might. Marching down the street, 15,000 troops and a series of new deadly weapons including hypersonic missiles and brand new carrier killers -- that is long-range missiles capable of rendering an American carrier battle group obsolete. That changes the military balance in the Pacific. That is a big deal.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

If there is a bloodbath in Hong Kong, it will be very difficult to conclude a trade deal with China. And it will be hard to get the world economy going again when the world's second-largest economy is mired in political turmoil. And it will be hard to get serious growth here when the China trade standoff makes everyone nervous.

We can’t look away. Asia is on the other side of the world but what's going on over there is having a profound effect on the world and it is not over.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM