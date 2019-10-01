Varney: Biden snagged by Ukraine call fallout

The fallout from the Ukraine call has snagged 2020 hopeful Joe Biden.

Continue Reading Below

Moderate Democrats have every reason to rue the day House Speaker Pelosi launched the impeachment drive because moderate Joe Biden's presidential campaign is in serious trouble.

Look at this picture. Hunter Biden next to his father, on the right, who at that time was the vice president and Devon Archer director of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, on the far left, joined in the fun as well. The photo was taken in August of 2014 four months after Hunter and Devon had joined the Burisma. Problem number one.

Biden told Fox News last month that he had never discussed his son's foreign business with him. Hard to believe when you see that golf outing in the Hamptons. He's been tripped up by his own words.

Problem number two: In 2014 Vice President Biden was the point man for President Obama's handling of Ukraine. Why didn't somebody warn Joe of the obvious conflict of interest? Why didn't Joe warn his son? All of this would have been forgotten had it not been for the famous phone call when President Trump asked what was going on with the Biden’s in Ukraine.

But now scandal is back...front and center.

Two polls taken before this all broke showed Joe fading in the key states of Iowa and New Hampshire. Sen. Elizabeth Warren [D-MA] is beating him there. So as of this moment, when the impact of the Ukraine scandal has yet to appear in the polls, the Democrats are likely to go into the 2020 election with a socialist leading the party.

On my show "Varney and Co.", we celebrate and support economic growth, prosperity and full employment. Most of all we celebrate individual freedom.

Socialism is a freedom killer. Socialism means stagnation. I repeat. Democrats will rue the day when their hatred of President Trump pushed them to impeach.

Now Biden and the moderates could be the first casualties.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE