Pelosi praises spending bill advancing as ‘great day of pride’ for US amid Afghanistan crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., praised the advancing of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget proposal as a "great day of pride" for America and pushed President Biden's Build Back Better agenda amid the crisis in Afghanistan.

Pelosi spoke on the House floor Tuesday in support of the Democrats’ economic and elections agenda, taking to the floor to promote their budget proposal, infrastructure package and voting overhaul.

During her remarks, the speaker praised the advancement of her party’s multitrillion-dollar budget proposal that passed the Senate along party lines, saying it was a "great day of pride" for America and the Democrats that the budget had moved forward for a vote.

DEMOCRATIC INFIGHTING THREATENS TO DOOM BIDEN'S MASSIVE SPENDING PACKAGE

"Today is a great day of pride for our country and for Democrats," Pelosi said in her floor speech. "We have a president with a big, bold vision for our country and an unprecedented opportunity to keep our promises for the people."

Pelosi said the Democrats had promised to "lower health care costs" by decreasing prescription costs, "increase paychecks" by building up American infrastructure, and pass their voting legislation.

The speaker’s words come amid the firestorm surrounding the Biden administration that stems from their botched troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden’s bungled withdrawal saw the Taliban swiftly take over the country with the commander in chief pointing fingers while his administration goes to great lengths to cover for him.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The president decided not to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to remove all American troops from Afghanistan, a U.S. official told Fox News on Tuesday.

The development comes shortly after a Taliban spokesperson – following a meeting between leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and CIA Director William Burns in Kabul – said there will be "no extensions" to the Biden administration’s Aug. 31 date.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Lucas Tomlinson contributed reporting.