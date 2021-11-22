Expand / Collapse search
Varney: Democrats are at 'war,' and it's out in the open

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez understands the massive spending plan is in trouble, Varney said

Stuart Varney: AOC interview signals ‘civil war’ within Democrat Party

Stuart Varney on the current divide within the Democratic Party.

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's interview with the New York Times is an "obvious signal of civil war within the Democrat Party."

USPS PAYCHECK PROGRAM – FAVORED BY SANDERS, AOC – STARTS WITHOUT CONGRESSIONAL AUTHORIZATION

STUART VARNEY: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez understands that the massive social spending plan is in trouble. 

The Senate is very likely to make changes she does not like.

So, she's given an interview to the NY Times, where she holds the president's feet to the fire. She's saying 'don't cave to the "moderates!'" She says the president has promised to be faithful to the far left.

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference discussing the introduction of rent legislation outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz (Reuters Photos)

Quote: "So if those promises don't follow through", she says, "it’s going to be very, very difficult for them to get votes on anything moving forward." 

That’s a threat -- if you don't go with us, you get nothing. 

She goes further. She says the president could fix student loans and immigration using executive action. But, says AOC, "he's choosing not to." 

She's disappointed. Calling him out.

And she's particularly upset that progressives were not invited to Terry McAuliffe’s campaign in Virginia. She calls that a mistake, implying that if the socialists had had their say, the Democrat would have been elected. 

That interview is an obvious signal of civil war within the Democrat Party. She knows the Senate will make significant changes in her all-important social spending bill, so she's issuing a warning to the president: don't cave!

AOC believes passing all of Build Back Better, as it now stands, will produce a Democrat win next year. 

The moderates believe the exact opposite. 

They are at war, and it’s out in the open. 