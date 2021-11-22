Varney: Democrats are at 'war,' and it's out in the open

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's interview with the New York Times is an "obvious signal of civil war within the Democrat Party."

STUART VARNEY: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez understands that the massive social spending plan is in trouble.

The Senate is very likely to make changes she does not like.

So, she's given an interview to the NY Times, where she holds the president's feet to the fire. She's saying 'don't cave to the "moderates!'" She says the president has promised to be faithful to the far left.

Quote: "So if those promises don't follow through", she says, "it’s going to be very, very difficult for them to get votes on anything moving forward."

That’s a threat -- if you don't go with us, you get nothing.

She goes further. She says the president could fix student loans and immigration using executive action. But, says AOC, "he's choosing not to."

She's disappointed. Calling him out.

And she's particularly upset that progressives were not invited to Terry McAuliffe’s campaign in Virginia. She calls that a mistake, implying that if the socialists had had their say, the Democrat would have been elected.

That interview is an obvious signal of civil war within the Democrat Party. She knows the Senate will make significant changes in her all-important social spending bill, so she's issuing a warning to the president: don't cave!

AOC believes passing all of Build Back Better, as it now stands, will produce a Democrat win next year.

The moderates believe the exact opposite.

They are at war, and it’s out in the open.