Varney: COVID adding to border crisis, confusion at home

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," reflected on how the pandemic has contributed to the border crisis and confusion under the Biden administration.

STUART VARNEY: There is another crisis developing at the border: a flood of pandemic refugees!

Look at this: 30% of the families arriving at the border came from countries outside Central America and Mexico last month. It was 7% during the last border surge in 2019.

That’s a brand new element to the border crisis. It’s a whole new challenge

There are reports of people selling everything in their COVID-ravaged countries, and in desperation, setting out for our southern border. They are knocking on our door and making the humanitarian case to be let in.

What does the administration do? We have vaccination almost on demand in America but in places like India and Brazil, the virus still rages and vaccines are not widely available!

Yet again, America is the promised land. Everyone wants in.

And, just as this is happening, the administration makes a mess of the masking rules. There’s real confusion now about who should wear a mask, when, and where.

So we have an emerging COVID crisis on the border and COVID-confusion here at home.

We need clarity on masks. And we need clarity on the border.

The president should answer questions and tell us clearly what’s going on. Because right now, we’re really not sure who’s calling the shots!