Varney: Biden goes to Glasgow summit with vague, uncertain climate plan

FOX Business' Stuart Varney , during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued President Biden is heading to the Glasgow summit with a "vague" and "uncertain climate plan."



BIDEN SPENDING BILL TO INCLUDE $500B TOWARD CLIMATE ACTION, CHIEF OF STAFF SAYS



STUART VARNEY: In a few hours, the president will be heading to the climate summit.

At this hour, oil company executives are being vilified on Capitol Hill. Coincidence?

The timing is no accident. Biden goes to Glasgow, signaling climate virtue, leaving the greens back home to beat up big oil.

Oh, the irony! Just as the "progressives" paint oil execs as environmental criminals, Biden is begging them to produce more oil!

What a farce. For years, the banks and the Federal Reserve have deliberately starved energy companies of capital: Don't invest in oil! You "must" go green! That’s what they were told. So when demand picked up after the pandemic, energy companies couldn't pump enough oil. We are now producing 2 million barrels a day, less than 2019. Biden and the greens have thrown away our energy independence.

The people who will be pounding big oil today, have gotten what they wanted. Unfortunately, the rest of us have to pay the price: Gasoline getting closer to $4, and nat gas going up and up.

President Biden wanted to go to Glasgow with a firm climate plan. But he hasn't got one.

Joe Manchin killed a big part of it, and we don't know how much climate spending is in this so-called "framework" that we hear is coming. And we don't know if even the basic infrastructure package will pass!



So what the president takes to Glasgow is a vague and uncertain climate plan, leaving political theater in D.C., conducted virtually. Greens blasting oil execs, by remote!

The failures are piling up.