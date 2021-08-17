Varney: Biden blaming others for the 'mess' his administration created

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on FOX Business' "Varney & Co.," argued President Biden refuses to take responsibility for the "mess" that his administration created.

STUART VARNEY: Candidate Joe Biden campaigned on competence and stability. He has not delivered.

Worse, he's blaming others for the mess his administration has created.

It’s the Afghans who wouldn't fight. It’s Afghan leaders who fled. And of course, the debacle in Kabul is Trump's fault.

He leaves his bunker at Camp David, delivers his excuse to the nation, and immediately returns to his bunker. That’s not leadership.

Same story with the border crisis.

Illegals pouring across. COVID spreading unchecked. The president says he inherited the problem from Trump. That is obviously not true.

Half of Central America is coming to live in the U.S., and Biden figures they'll make good Democrat voters in the future.

Inflation? Not his fault.

Rising violent crime? Let’s not talk about it.

This administration just won't come clean about our nation's problems. And the president won't take responsibility.

When things unravel, the credibility of the presidency takes a hit. And that’s where we are now.

The president is in his bunker at Camp David.