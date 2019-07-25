USMCA is $4B a day of trade between US, Canada, Mexico: U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Tom Donohue on Thursday said “extraordinary progress” with is being made with Democrats on the USMCA and aside from a “number of adjustments” will be “fixed by the September timeframe.”

“There’s very good spirit between the people that are doing it because this is an unbelievable agreement,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney adding that “it’s $4 billion a day of trade between the United States and Canada and Mexico – they are our largest trading partners.”

USMCA calls for a larger portion of autos to be made in the U.S. with higher wages for auto workers. Mexico, last month, became the first country to ratify the trade deal.

Trump, in May, removed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico.