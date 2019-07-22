Bank of America CEO: US economy can keep growing as trade deals come together

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said four things need to happen in order to continue U.S. economic expansion.

“First you have to get the USMCA [U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement] through,” he told Maria Bartiromo during an exclusive interview on “Sunday Morning Futures." “Because at the end of the day we have to stabilize our relationship with our north and south partners and because it’s good for all the countries -- they got a deal worked out. They just [have to] push it through.”

In Moynihan’s opinion, ongoing debt ceiling negotiations are the next issue lawmakers need to address.

“I think that will send a signal to the world that the United States is pushing forward with agreements on trade,” Moynihan explained.

Moynihan said a trade deal with China is necessary to keep the U.S. economy from "blowing up.”

“The business community around the world knows this has to be resolved and … is … with the administration and others clearly saying these are difficult issues … but the issues, if it blows up, it could be a detriment,” he said.

Moynihan also believes the U.S. needs to “get through” Brexit in order to “ultimately make sure it doesn’t disrupt too much.”