US proposing standards for government funded EV charging projects

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday proposed standards and requirements for electric vehicle (EV) charging projects funded under a $5 billion government program.

By 2030, President Biden wants 50% of all new vehicles sold to be electric or plug-in hybrid electric models and 500,000 new EV charging stations.

Reliable EV charging stations are needed in order for the Biden administration's efforts to get Americans to switch to electric vehicles to be successful.

"Everyone should be able to count on fast charging, fair pricing and easy-to-use payment," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The administration's attempts to get substantial additional funding for EVs in Congress have stalled.

"These steps will move us closer to a better America, where electric cars are cheaper and more accessible to working families," said White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. "They'll help us build an easy charging network across the country that reduces costs for families, fight the climate crisis and create good paying union jobs here at home."

The new proposed rule from the Federal Highway Administration would ensure EV owners could use charging stations nationwide.

"First to be accessible, accessible means available to everyone, everywhere, whether driving in urban, rural or tribal communities," said Buttigieg. "It means a standard to build EV charging stations every 50 miles, no more than one mile off the highway."

One of the goals stated was to have similar payment systems, pricing information, charging speeds and that the charging stations would operate off the same software platforms.

Reuters contributed to this report.