US sanctions decrease Iran’s currency by nearly half: John Bolton

The Trump administration’s efforts to roll back the Obama-era nuclear deal with Iran has already been affecting the Middle Eastern country, according to National Security Advisor John Bolton.

“We have seen millions and millions of dollars of currency leaving Iran as the elites move their assets out of the country,” Bolton said during an interview with FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Monday.

Bolton said the Iranian economy has gone into a “tailspin” with its currency decreasing by nearly half over the re-imposition of sanctions by President Trump.

Reports coming out of Iran suggest Iranian president Hassan Rouhani is open to negotiations if Trump is sincere about a potential comprehensive deal with the U.S.

Bolton said Iran is infamous for using negotiations in the past to delay the effect of sanctions and continue its nuclear weapons program.

“If the Iranians really want to sit down and talk about not just the failed nuclear deal but their ballistic missile program and their support for terrorism and their belligerent military activity in the region, we’re prepared to do that,” he said on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

Past statements out of Tehran are merely propaganda, Bolton says, but he notes that the president is willing to speak to Rouhani so long as all the issues that are in the best interest of the U.S. are covered.

“We’d like to see some real performance from Iran,” he said.