Millions drop off food stamps

The number of people collecting foods stamps has dropped tremendously since President Trump took office, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Continue Reading Below

More than 2.8 million have stopped participating in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) – commonly known as food stamps – since Trump’s first full month in office, the data showed. Food stamp enrollment in May 2018 was 39,329,356 versus 42,134,301 in February 2017.

SNAP, which provides resources for individuals and families in need of food assistance, numbers are consistent with the downward trend seen over the past few years. It also comes as the Trump administration attempts to reform the program on state and federal levels of government.

Since Trump took office, the administration has zeroed in on promoting pro-growth policies. The economy is growing at a rate above predictions and job growth has been strong across the board, according to the White House.