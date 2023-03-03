Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

US must begin ‘economic containment’ of China, policy expert warns

German chancellor to meet with Biden Friday to assess the threat of communist China

close
Atlas Organization founder Jonathan D.T. Ward says it's time for the U.S. to shift gears into 'action mode.' video

China acting as 'totally hostile state': Jonathan D.T. Ward

Atlas Organization founder Jonathan D.T. Ward says it's time for the U.S. to shift gears into 'action mode.'

As U.S. and global tensions rise against China and its potential military aid for Russia, one geopolitical expert and author is warning that a modern kind of containment must be pushed on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"This is a country that is waging a propaganda conflict against us that's supporting kinetic enemies, and that's really got very deep and hostile intentions towards the United States," Atlas Organization founder Jonathan D.T. Ward said on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

"It's time for us to shift gears towards an action mode where we begin to take apart their ascendency. We've got to go to economic containment of the People's Republic of China," he continued. "That means restricting access to Western technology, capital and markets."

On Friday, President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to evaluate the global security threats communist China poses as the nation is seemingly poised to send military weapons and aid to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

PUTIN CRITIC WARNS CHINA'S INTENTION TO SUPPLY RUSSIA WITH LETHAL WEAPONS FOR WAR ‘EXTREMELY DISTURBING’

"The question of them providing lethal aid to Moscow now would be a game changer," Ward signaled. "That would mean that China has entered the war not only economically, diplomatically and with propaganda support, but also militarily."

Image 1 of 6

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the annual Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing.  | AP Images

America and its allies must maintain deterrence, the expert argued, and beat China in a "global economic competition."

"The foundations of their grand strategy have to do with global economic expansion, tying the world economy closer to themselves. And we have a very short window of time in which to prevent all of that from happening," Ward said.

BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR ISSUES WARNING OVER CHINA’S ‘CRAZY’ BUSINESS TACTIC: BE 'VERY CAREFUL'

"They've ascended to the prime position in global trade. They've begun to dominate strategic industries. Even their financial system is now capable of providing robust support to an expanding economy," he added. "So we're going to have to take action on all of that, and that's the only chance we've got left, I think, at preserving peace through strength, returning to an American-led world and disassembling the vision of victory that China has held for many decades."

The CCP has also waged a "propaganda conflict" against the U.S. with "very deep and hostile intentions," according to Ward who cited a recent tweet from a Chinese government official listing 10 reasons "why China won’t become the United States."

"They cannot continue to rise. They cannot achieve their vision of victory without access to our economies," Ward said. "And in the meantime, you have to go after the companies… I think the battle space is going to be the corporate sector and our own companies, which have gone way too far in the China market, are going to have to change course."

close
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., claims about $2 trillion of American money is invested in China, posing 'tremendous damage to our national interests.' video

Wall Street's interest in China is 'very powerful,' has 'real influence': Sen. Marco Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., claims about $2 trillion of American money is invested in China, posing 'tremendous damage to our national interests.'

Echoing sentiments made by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Wednesday regarding China’s "very powerful" influence on Wall Street, Ward agreed corporations are funding the CCP’s expansion.

"There are companies that are part of the surveillance state. There are companies that are part of civil military fusion," Ward pointed out. "We're not addressing that yet, and that's going to be a big focus now."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE