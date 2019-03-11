US military needs more financial investment to regain superpower status: Gen. Jack Keane

President Trump on Monday released his proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year. The proposal requests $750 billion for defense spending, a $34 billion increase from fiscal year ‘19. However, many analysts believe that it will be dead-on-arrival in the Democratic-held House.

But retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane supported the President’s proposal and highlighted the need for strong defense spending in a political climate that faces many challenges from abroad.

“The Joint Chiefs [of Staff] testified last year before the Senate Armed Services Committee and all four of them confirmed that if we had to fight a high-end conventional war against Russia and China, we were at a great risk to be able to win that war,” he told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Monday.

The General argued that after 15 years of U.S. involvement in the Middle East, and the handicaps installed in the 2011 Budget Control Act, the Department of Defense needs further financial investment to return the United States to its superpower status.

“It’s going to take us five to six years of these kind of budgets to dig us out of the hole. To achieve dominance again it would probably take us another three years after that,” he said. “We need a bipartisan effort and commit to the United States maintaining its responsibility-- I believe-- as a global power in achieving peace and stability in the world."