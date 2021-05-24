US energy chief has ties to wind project greenlighted by Biden administration

Richard Glick, President Biden’s choice to lead the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, previously worked for a company that has ties to an energy project recently greenlighted by the federal government.

Glick worked as vice president of government affairs for clean energy and infrastructure company Avangrid Renewables, which holds a 50% stake in Vineyard Wind, which recently had a project approved by the administration.

Vineyard Wind announced on May 11 that it had received a decision from the government clearing the final step in the federal review process for its first U.S. commercial scale offshore wind farm. The company said the project has been in the works since 2017 and includes the world’s most powerful wind turbine. The project is expected to be located off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

A spokesperson for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not return FOX Business’ request for comment.

The Washington Free Beacon first reported Glick’s ties to Vineyard Wind.

Glick served in the administration of President Donald Trump – he was nominated to the same post at the FERC in August 2017.

He also served as director of government affairs for PacifiCorp, another clean energy company, and as Democrats’ general counsel on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

As previously reported by FOX Business, Biden’s choice for Energy Secretary – Jennifer Granholm – came under scrutiny after financial disclosures revealed millions of dollars’ worth of stock options in Proterra Inc., which is an electric vehicle technology manufacturer based in California.

Biden took a virtual tour of Proterra last month.

However, the administration has made clear that Granholm stepped down from the board of Proterra and committed to selling off all stock options when she was confirmed to her position. She is in the process of selling all of her shares in the company within the 180-day window permitted by the ethics agreement.

Biden has proposed a massive $2 trillion spending plan that includes a revamp of the nation’s infrastructure, with an emphasis on investing in clean energy.