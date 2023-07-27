Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: With the White House 'under siege,' Biden should take a long vacation

Imagine a foreign agent living with the President of the United States, Varney posits

'Varney & Co.' host Stuart Varney discusses the number of problems bearing down on President Biden. video

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the numerous problems plaguing Biden's presidency. From Hunter's scandals to "Bidenomics" and impeachment talks, Varney argues if there was ever a time for the president to take another vacation, now is it.

STUART VARNEY: This White House is under siege. 

The president is hard-pressed on all sides. Now is the time for the basement strategy.

Get out of the way as much as possible. Take very few events and manage them carefully. 

BIDEN TORCHED FOR VACATIONING AT HOME OF BILLIONAIRE DONORS IN ST. CROIX

Better yet, take a long vacation to the beach house or Camp David. It won't be that easy.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden introduces his granddaughter Natalie Biden, to the members of the media as they walk on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Newsroom)

He's got a Hunter problem that's not going away. Next week Hunter's business partner, Devon Archer testifies. 

He moved the money around. He's got a tale to tell about Joe Biden's involvement. 

BIDEN'S NEW CLAIM ABOUT HUNTER'S BUSINESS DEALS REVEALS WHAT HE REALLY THINKS ABOUT VOTERS

Did he talk business with Hunter? The president has said no. The testimony says yes. 

The White House may change the language, but he's been caught in a lie. 

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., reacts to the Biden familys questionable business dealings on Kudlow. video

If the Republicans use impeachment as a tool to get more information it will further test the credibility of the whole administration.

The judge in Hunter's hearing threw out the wrist slap settlement. She wants more information. 

If they get into Hunter acting as a foreign agent while his father was vice president a whole new can of worms opens up.

DOJ REVEALS HUNTER BIDEN STILL UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION FOR POTENTIAL FARA VIOLATIONS

Hunter currently lives in the White House. Imagine that. A foreign agent living with the President of the United States.

The president has policy problems. Bidenomics, for example. Voters are not buying it and workers are still losing ground to inflation.

The president faces continuing questions about his ability to do the job. 

Joe Biden Isaac Herzog

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (Reuters Photos)

Every slurred word. Every time he loses his train of thought or physically stumbles, the question comes up again. 

How can he keep doing this for 6 more years?

The RNC checked Biden's vacation days and found he outpaces virtually every other modern president. 

BIDEN VACATIONS IN VIRGIN ISLANDS AS AMERICANS FACE PROBLEMS AT HOME

As of July, he had spent 352 days in office on vacation, 39% of his presidency.

With the White House under siege, the basement strategy becomes a long summer vacation strategy

I doubt he's going to get much peace and quiet.

