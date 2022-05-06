Expand / Collapse search
UPS donated to pro-choice group said to be targeting churches with protests

UPS listed as donor to Dominican Women’s Development Center

Kansas Republican Rep. Roger Marshall, an OB-GYN, argues the Supreme Court should follow the traditional values of Americans who want to protect life and discusses efforts on Capitol Hill to avoid a government shutdown. video

'Super-majority' of Americans are against abortion after 15 weeks: Rep. Marshall

FIRST ON FOX: UPS provided financial backing to a pro-choice group that is said to be planning protests against churches in response to the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that indicated the court is on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade. 

The pro-choice group Rise Up for Abortion Rights is planning to protest churches on Mother’s Day with other abortion activist organizations, including the New York City-based Dominican Women’s Development Center (DWDC). 

UPS has provided financial support to the DWDC through its charitable arm, according to tax filings and DWDC's public statements.

GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN CONSIDER COVERING ABORTION TRAVEL COSTS FOR EMPLOYEES: REPORT

UPS truck

A UPS delivery truck in Fort Collins. United Parcel Service was founded in Seattle in 1907 and delivers over 15 million packages a day. (iStock)

"This action is called for by a collective of spanish (sic) speaking women’s rights groups + activists across the country, including from Bride’s March, Dominican Women’s Development Center, Ni Una Menus, and Las 17," the Rise Up for Abortion Rights website reads.

"Several cities will be hosting protests outside of prominent churches in their towns, these can look like a group of people holding signs wearing Handmaids Tale outfits, passing out flyers outside to church goers or doing a die-in," it continues.

According to the 2019 990 form of UPS’s charitable arm, the UPS Foundation, the delivery company donated $10,000 to the DWDC that October. UPS was also listed as one of the activist group’s "foundation supporters" for their 2021 virtual gala.

Abortion protests

Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon / AP Newsroom)

Left-wing groups around the country have quickly mobilized after Justice Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked to Politico. 

Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday called the leak "absolutely appalling."

"A leak of this stature is absolutely appalling," Roberts said. "If the person behind it thinks that it will affect our work, that’s just foolish."

Neither UPS nor DWDC responded to FOX Business’ requests for comment.