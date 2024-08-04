UAW president reveals his top 2 picks for Kamala Harris’ VP: ‘Best for working class people’

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain on Sunday revealed which of Vice President Kamala Harris’ potential running mates would be the best pick for working-class people.

When Fain was asked during an appearance on CBS’ "Face the Nation" who among the six believed candidates Harris is considering would be best for organized labor, he responded that his choice to make the Harris ticket "unbeatable" was Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

"I’ll tell you my favorites," Fain said. "Andy Beshear from Kentucky. I mean, the man stood with us … on the picket line … he's been there for workers throughout."

"And, you know," Fain added, "he's won in a state where Mitch McConnell's from. I mean, it's been a red state. Traditionally, he's won twice there, and I just believe he brings a huge dynamic."

While Fain touted Beshear as his top pick, he also named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as another good pick for labor.

"We really like Tim Walz from Minnesota," Fain said. "Also think he's an awesome guy for labor, 100% behind labor. And those would be our top two if we had to pick any."

Beshear and Walz are reportedly among six names being considered to join Harris on the Democratic presidential ticket. The others are Govs. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Fain, however, relented that the pick for running mate was ultimately up to Harris.

"That's who we believe would be best for labor and for working-class people," Fain said. "But, you know, that's her decision."

No matter who Harris picks, Fain said that Harris herself is best for labor. He contrasted her unfavorably compared to former President Trump.

"When you put Kamala Harris and Donald Trump side by side, there's a very telling difference in who stands with working-class people and who left working-class people behind," Fain said.

Taking a dig at Trump, Fain said the former president has "been all talk for working class people."

"One of the biggest issues facing this country is inflation," Fain said. "It's not policy driven. It's driven by corporate greed and consumer price gouging. And that's what Donald Trump stands for. The rich man gets richer, and the working class get left behind."