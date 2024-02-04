Trump slams 'hopeless' UAW after Biden endorsement, warns Dems' 'insane' EV push would doom auto workers

Former President Donald Trump offered a stern warning to auto workers supporting Biden in the 2024 race, cautioning that Democrats' vigorous electric vehicle initiative could someday jeopardize their careers.

"If Biden gets elected, you won't have an auto worker working in the United States. Everything's going over to China and other countries outside," he told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo in an interview airing Sunday.

"This electric car mandate is insane," he continued. "They don't go far, they cost too much, and they're going to be made in China because they have the material to make them. We have oil and gas, we have gasoline, and that's what people want for the most part."

President Biden received an endorsement from United Auto Workers (UAW) union President Shawn Fain last month as the two candidates likely to face off in the general election this November vie for support from key labor groups.

Fain, in his endorsement, said Trump "doesn't care about the American worker."



Trump responded on Truth Social, writing that Fain had "bought into Biden’s "vision" of all Electric Vehicles, which require far fewer workers to make each car but, more importantly, are not wanted in large numbers by the consumer, and will ALL be made in China."



"I want them to be made in the USA, every type of car, and would require China, and other countries, through TARIFFS, or otherwise, to build plants here, with our workers," Trump's post continued. "Now they are building in Mexico, the biggest plants anywhere, and selling their cars, Tariff Free, into the good ol’ USA. Shawn Fain doesn’t understand this or have a clue. Get rid of this dope & vote for DJT. I will bring the Automobile Industry back to our Country."

Trump, while speaking with Bartiromo, disclosed he never met with the group and branded them as a "hopeless case."



The former president, meanwhile, met with the Teamsters Union in Washington last Wednesday, where he participated in a round-table with the union's members, president and executive board in an effort to win over the same blue-collar workers who propelled him to victory in 2016.

"I told them that, in my opinion, the worst thing they can do is allow Biden to become president again. Frankly, for many reasons, our country won't survive it," he told Bartiromo of the meeting.

"He's incompetent. He's the worst president in the history of our country, and everybody knows it." He also disclosed that illegal immigration talks were integral to the discussion, warning that, if the massive influx of migrants continues to wreak havoc on the U.S. – a major concern that emerged during Biden's tenure in office – "there's not going to be any teamsters."



Trump's warnings for the future also extended to artificial intelligence, an issue that has taken center stage in the tech world since his departure from the Oval Office in Jan. 2021.

"It is so scary. I saw somebody ripping me off the other day where they had me making a speech about their product [I never endorsed]… I'm telling you, you can't even tell the difference," he said.

"Something has to be done about this, and it has to be done fast, and nobody really knows what to do. The technology is so good, and it's so powerful that what you say in an interview almost doesn't matter anymore. They can change things around and nobody can tell the difference."

Trump warned the technology could be misused in particularly catastrophic ways, including in wars, calling the exponential advancements in the arena a "tremendous problem" in terms of security.