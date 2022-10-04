Expand / Collapse search
US Treasury seeks phased G7 oil sanctions as EU ban looms

US, EU work to target Russia's oil production

G7 sanctions on Russia will target its oil and products in three phases, senior U.S. treasury official Ben Harris said on Tuesday, as the bloc seeks to limit unintended economic damage while curbing Moscow's funds to wage war in Ukraine.

Harris, the Treasury's assistant secretary for economic policy, told the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva that Group of Seven sanctions will target Russian crude oil, while later ones will focus on diesel and a third phase will tackle lower value products such as naphtha.

The timing may complicate a plan viewed with skepticism by industry players worried about sanctions exposure and buyer countries that have not signed up.

Sanctions from the G7 and the European Union, which is opting for a two-phase ban, are set to begin on Dec. 5.

ENERGY EXPERTS SOUND ALARM ON EUROPE'S ENERGY CRISIS AS 'CLEAR AND PRESENT WARNING' FOR AMERICA

Both economic blocs aim to limit Russian profits from exporting oil following its invasion of Ukraine.

European union flags

The flags of the European Union member states outside the Louise Weiss building, the principle seat of the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

So far Moscow has largely maintained revenues as high prices and increased sales to Asia, especially China and India, have offset the impact of Western energy restrictions.

US SANCTIONS RUSSIA OVER UKRAINE ANNEXATIONS, WHICH BIDEN SAYS HAVE 'NO LEGITIMACY'

The EU will ban seaborne shipments of Russian oil from Dec. 5 and of products from Feb. 5, cutting the trade off from financial services and potentially halting it worldwide.

ISAB refinery in Priolo-Gargallo near Syracuse, Sicily

An external view of the ISAB refinery in Priolo-Gargallo near Syracuse, Sicily, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The ISAB, owned by Russia's Lukoil, employs 1,000 people directly and another 2,500 in related activities.

EU sanctions also aim to match an oil price cap agreed by the G7 powers, diplomats have said.

UKRAINE ENRAGED BY ELON MUSK'S POLL TWEET ON THE RUSSIAN INVASION: 'F--- OFF'

But concern is high that the EU sanctions will drive oil prices still higher, increasing economic pain in countries sanctioning Russia where inflation has already hit multi-decade highs. The United States also wants to shelter emerging markets from the ripple effect of sanctions, Harris said.

Wind turbines in a large field

Wind turbines stand at a wind park in Marsberg, Germany, June 15, 2022.

The risks have put the United States and the G7 in the paradoxical position of trying to guarantee Russian output, albeit at prices that deprive Moscow of revenue for its invasion.

THE NETHERLANDS JOINS GERMANY, AUSTRIA, ITALY IN REVERTING TO COAL AMID RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE

"As long as we preserve the flow of Russian oil, we consider this a win," Harris said. "The price cap can be considered a release valve on the (EU) sanctions package," he added. "It transforms the ban from an absolute ban to a conditional ban."

large Russian red and white cargo ship

Russian cargo ship Baltic Leader is seen after it was diverted for allegedly violating EU-imposed sanctions on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, February 26, 2022.

The price at which Russian oil sales will be capped has not been decided, Harris said, adding it will be high enough to provide an incentive to maintain output and above the marginal production cost for Russia's most expensive oil well.

