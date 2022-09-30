US sanctions Russia over Ukraine annexations, which Biden says have 'no legitimacy'

The U.S. announced fresh sanctions in response to Russia annexing four Ukrainian territories Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally agreed to the annexations of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, after referendums the West labeled a "sham."

"These sanctions will impose costs on individuals and entities -- inside and outside of Russia -- that provide political or economic support to illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory," President Biden said, adding that the U.S. will not recognize the new borders.

The Treasury Department named hundreds of members of Russia's legislature, leaders of the country's financial and military infrastructure and suppliers for sanctions designations. The Commerce Department added 57 companies to its list of export control violators, and the State Department added more than 900 people to its visa restriction list.

"These actions have no legitimacy," Biden said.

Biden pledged to "continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs to defend itself, undeterred by Russia’s brazen effort to redraw the borders of its neighbor."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.