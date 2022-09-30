Expand / Collapse search
US sanctions Russia over Ukraine annexations, which Biden says have 'no legitimacy'

The U.S. announced fresh sanctions in response to Russia annexing four Ukrainian territories Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin formally agreed to the annexations of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, after referendums the West labeled a "sham."

"These sanctions will impose costs on individuals and entities -- inside and outside of Russia -- that provide political or economic support to illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory," President Biden said, adding that the U.S. will not recognize the new borders.

President Biden announced Russia sanctions after Ukraine annexation

President Biden speaks about Hurricane Ian during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington, D.C.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File / AP Newsroom)

The Treasury Department named hundreds of members of Russia's legislature, leaders of the country's financial and military infrastructure and suppliers for sanctions designations. The Commerce Department added 57 companies to its list of export control violators, and the State Department added more than 900 people to its visa restriction list.

"These actions have no legitimacy," Biden said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks after Ukraine annexation

Russian President Vladimir Putin joins hands with Moscow-appointed head of Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo, Moscow-appointed head of Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky, Denis Pushilin, leader of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Leonid Pa (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP / AP Newsroom)

Biden pledged to "continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs to defend itself, undeterred by Russia’s brazen effort to redraw the borders of its neighbor."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.