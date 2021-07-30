Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march. They’re on the march economically, technologically, diplomatically and -- most importantly to us -- militarily.

China has been very clear about what they're doing. They are building their military at an alarming rate -- their nuclear capabilities, their naval capabilities, their purchasing power. [They] can buy more with their yuan that we're getting for our dollars and bang for the buck. For example, in the last five years, China produced 105 naval combatants. We produced 26. They're buying friendships all over the world. They have more diplomatic posts now than we have. Huawei is expanding dramatically in Africa and South America. And so we're at a disadvantage.

We need to wake up and start moving. China is on the march and our military needs to basically rebuild.

