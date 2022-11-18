Twitter-addicted Democrats panic as #RIPTwitter trends: 'Could this be my LAST TWEET?'

U.S. lawmakers were among those frantically wondering if it was the end for Twitter after hundreds of employees left the company Thursday following an ultimatum from billionaire owner Elon Musk.

Musk informed his employees in an email Wednesday morning that they had until close of business on Thursday to commit to an "extremely hardcore" work ethic or leave the company with severance pay. As the deadline passed, a "mass exodus" of Twitter employees led to #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter trending, with stunned users wondering if the platform would still exist when they woke up on Friday.

Among those nervously tweeting about the demise of Twitter were some of the most prolific tweeters in Congress.

"Going to bed, could this be my LAST TWEET?" Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., type-shouted for dramatic effect.

Other Democrats were sentimental, remarking on how the platform has enabled activists and constituents to connect with their lawmakers and organize for what they believe in.

"Twitter has been a lifeline for activists and advocates around the world. It's where people connect, lift up and collectively fight against powerful entities," wrote Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. "At this moment, I can’t help but think about what post Twitter world would be like. Hoping for the best."

Sensing the end, fellow "Squad" member Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., directed her followers to her alternative social media accounts and expressed sympathy for the fired Twitter employees.

"TY to Twitter staff for creating a space where we can connect, uplift each other, & hold powerful interests accountable. You deserve better," Pressley said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also thanked the ex-Twitter employees, while Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., a member of the Progressive Caucus, commented that Twitter's conflict with new management shows "how important respect for workers is."

Then there was Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., who thought the "fresh chaos every day" under Musk's leadership demanded immediate action from regulators. He and six other Democratic senators sent a joint letter to the FTC Thursday accusing Twitter of "serious, willful disregard for the safety and security of its users" and alleging that CEO Musk has "taken alarming steps that have undermined the integrity and safety of the platform" since taking over the brand.

Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in late October and has since made major changes at the social media company. Some of his actions include laying off 50% of its workforce and launching a verification badge users can purchase for $8 per month.

Some executives, including Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth, Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran and Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner, have also left the company since his takeover. Those departures, the senators wrote in the letter, raised concerns about "whether personal data is adequately protected from misuse or breach."

"We urge the Commission to vigorously oversee its consent decree with Twitter and to bring enforcement actions against any breaches or business practices that are unfair or deceptive, including bringing civil penalties and imposing liability on individual Twitter executives where appropriate," the senators wrote Thursday.

Amid these serious allegations, and the anti-Musk solidarity progressive lawmakers shared with Twitter's ex-workforce, Hawaii's own Sen. Brian Schatz injected some levity into the doom tweeting.

"You guys, these tweets are not nearly wild enough if this is really the end."

