READ: Trump's Ukraine call transcript released as Wall Street brushes off impeachment inquiry

The Trump administration released the transcript of President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against the U.S. leader.

Wall Street shrugged off the release of the document and the impeachment inquiry. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly higher, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were both lower after the release.

Trump came under fire after a whistleblower complaint alleged he pressured Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine — prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump has denied that charge, but acknowledged he blocked the funds, later released.

Biden is currently one of the frontrunners among Democratic candidates looking to challenge Trump for the White House in 2020.

At the exact time of the Ukraine call transcript release, Trump tweeted a video of Pelosi speaking on the House floor during the impeachment proceedings of former President Bill Clinton.

The impeachment inquiry of Trump, announced Tuesday by Pelosi, focuses partly on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine Biden and help his own reelection effort. Pelosi said Tuesday such actions would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office" and declared, "No one is above the law."

Major stock indexes slid Tuesday after Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry, prompting speculation that political turmoil would undermine business-friendly initiatives from the White House.

