Trump condemns Iran's 'bloodlust' in UN speech attack

President Donald Trump condemned Iranian leaders' "bloodlust" Tuesday in a scathing speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

"All nations have a duty to act, no responsible government should subsidize Iran's bloodlust," Trump said.

He also called out Beijing for dealing deceptively with other nations when it comes to trade and seemed to throw his support behind Hong Kong.

The Trump Administration has been trying to rally European nations to its side for its "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran. Last year, the United States pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, despite criticism from allies that had signed onto the pact.

Trump was given a boost on his hardline stance with Iran on Monday when Britain, France and Germany joined the U.S. in blaming Iran for attacks earlier this month on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. In a joint statement, they said "there is no other plausible explanation" than that “Iran bears responsibility for this attack.”

Trump also accused Iran's leaders of fueling the wars in both Syria and Yemen, and of squandering their nation's wealth in a quest for nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them.

"We must never allow this to happen," he said.

FOX News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.