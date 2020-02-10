Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Donald Trump

Trump to Trish Regan: China has coronavirus under control

President doesn't believe coronavirus will impact China buying of American goods

By FOXBusiness
close
President Trump sits down with FOX Business' Trish Regan to discuss his accomplishments as Commander-in-Chief and his views on impeachment, interest rates and the current state of the coronavirus in China. video

Trump: Democrats' impeachment efforts increased my poll numbers

President Trump sits down with FOX Business' Trish Regan to discuss his accomplishments as Commander-in-Chief and his views on impeachment, interest rates and the current state of the coronavirus in China.

FOX Business' Trish Regan spoke exclusively to President Trump minutes before his Keep America Great rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday about the growing concern over the coronavirus epidemic and the Fed's rate decisions.

Continue Reading Below

"I think China is very professionally run in the sense that they have everything under control," Trump told Regan during "Trish Regan Primetime." "I really believe they are going to have it under control fairly soon."

Trump noted that warmer weather should help quell some of the germs, too, but in the meantime, the United States is sending World Health Organization experts to Wuhan, China, to observe and help as needed.

WHO FIGHTS CORONAVIRUS CONSPIRACY THEORIES

"I can tell you ... we're working with them," Trump mentioned. "You know, we just sent some of our best people over there."

Doug Perez, an American in Wuhan, China, talks about what it's like there as the coronavirus death toll rises above 900. Video

The president credited the successful U.S.-China trade deal as to why China is willing to accept help during the pandemic.

"We made a great deal, a great trade deal, and our relationship on top of that is probably better with China," Trump said. "They respect us now."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Trump touted the deal, listing the billions of dollars worth of products that China is buying again. He doesn't anticipate the coronavirus impacting that at all.

"I think the virus is going to be fine," Trump asserted. "They're working very hard, and we are in communication with them."

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 40,600 people globally and killed more than 900 people.

Office of Management and Budget acting director Russ Vought says President Trump's 2021 budget proposal will protect government healthcare, promote a strong military and reduce funding to foreign countries.Video

While at the January meeting of the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank held interest rates in the current target range of 1.50 to 1.75 percent. Trump once again expressed his frustration with the Fed and its chair Jerome Powell.

"We should have never raised interest rates like we did," Trump admitted.

HOW TRUMP'S BOOMING JOBS MARKET BOOSTS HIS 2020 CHANCES AND BEFUDDLES DEMOCRATS

"We should not have tightened like we did. And we should have a lower interest rate or a lower Fed rate right now,” Trump said of Powell and the Fed’s decision to raise rates three times in 2019.

Still, Trump added “from one standpoint, people are getting interest on their money. They save. They get some interest on the money. It's also much better for the banks. So the banks remain very solvent, very good.”

Even though he appointed Powell to his position, Trump said, “he let me down. I think he's done the wrong thing. And so far, I've been 100 percent right.”

Trump believes America should compete more with European countries.

"All of these different countries, their competitors, we should be paying the best rates," Trump insisted. "We're not paying the best rates the way they have it now."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE