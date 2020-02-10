Trump to Trish Regan: China has coronavirus under control

FOX Business' Trish Regan spoke exclusively to President Trump minutes before his Keep America Great rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday about the growing concern over the coronavirus epidemic and the Fed's rate decisions.

"I think China is very professionally run in the sense that they have everything under control," Trump told Regan during "Trish Regan Primetime." "I really believe they are going to have it under control fairly soon."

Trump noted that warmer weather should help quell some of the germs, too, but in the meantime, the United States is sending World Health Organization experts to Wuhan, China, to observe and help as needed.

"I can tell you ... we're working with them," Trump mentioned. "You know, we just sent some of our best people over there."

The president credited the successful U.S.-China trade deal as to why China is willing to accept help during the pandemic.

"We made a great deal, a great trade deal, and our relationship on top of that is probably better with China," Trump said. "They respect us now."

Trump touted the deal, listing the billions of dollars worth of products that China is buying again. He doesn't anticipate the coronavirus impacting that at all.

"I think the virus is going to be fine," Trump asserted. "They're working very hard, and we are in communication with them."

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 40,600 people globally and killed more than 900 people.

While at the January meeting of the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank held interest rates in the current target range of 1.50 to 1.75 percent. Trump once again expressed his frustration with the Fed and its chair Jerome Powell.

"We should have never raised interest rates like we did," Trump admitted.

"We should not have tightened like we did. And we should have a lower interest rate or a lower Fed rate right now,” Trump said of Powell and the Fed’s decision to raise rates three times in 2019.

Still, Trump added “from one standpoint, people are getting interest on their money. They save. They get some interest on the money. It's also much better for the banks. So the banks remain very solvent, very good.”

Even though he appointed Powell to his position, Trump said, “he let me down. I think he's done the wrong thing. And so far, I've been 100 percent right.”

Trump believes America should compete more with European countries.

"All of these different countries, their competitors, we should be paying the best rates," Trump insisted. "We're not paying the best rates the way they have it now."

