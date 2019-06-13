Trump tariffs is impeding China’s economy: White House trade advisor Peter Navarro

U.S.-China trade talks may have hit an impasse as Chinese President Xi Jinping has yet to commit to a meeting with President Trump at this month’s G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

The Trump administration has threatened to impose additional tariffs on $325 billion of Chinese export if no trade deal is reached.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told FOX Business U.S. tariffs are working against China’s economy with Chinese manufacturing weakening and more western companies leaving the communist country.

“[China] pays for those tariffs because they are exporting less to us. They are forced to lower their prices. They are earning few prices. The Chinese government is seeing the unemployment rate effective negatively,” he said on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” Thursday.

Navarro said it is important to remind the American public of China’s long history of imposing its economic aggression against the U.S. in the form of intellectual property theft, cyber intrusion and currency manipulation.

The trade war between the world's two largest economies has also effected the Trump administration's efforts to combat the opioid crisis. Trump has blamed China for not doing enough to curb the influx of opioids that has contributed to the fentanyl overdose epidemic in the U.S.

“Something that I feel very strongly about, the dumping of these opioids and fentanyl into our country, killing tens of thousands of people in often beleaguered manufacturing communities that China hallowed out to begin with,” Navarro said.