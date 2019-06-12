China wouldn’t be at negotiating table without Trump’s tariffs: Sen. Chuck Grassley

Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Ind., told FOX Business that China wouldn’t be negotiating with the United States unless President Trump imposed the use of tariffs.

“Two years ago, I would have said the president is crazy to put tariffs on China, but today I say that they would not be at the table negotiating,” he said during an interview on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast” Wednesday. “And think of the great success we’ve had, assuming we get an agreement along the lines of what we have, put an end to stealing intellectual property, stealing our trade secrets, manipulating their currency, making our companies give up their technology to China if they’re going to do business in China. Those are big, big things. And if the President can get them done then the tariffs were a good tool.”

Grassley, who is the Senate Finance Committee Chairman, does disagree with some of the president’s points on tariffs, especially when Trump keeps mentioning how much he likes tariffs.

Grassley said he is in favor of free trade, adding, “Free trade works. It needs to be freer. And I agree with the President that it needs to be freer.”

Trump said he has a feeling China and the U.S. will reach a trade deal, but threatened raising tariffs if no agreement is made.

“We have another $325 Billion left and if we don’t make a deal, we’re going to put a tariff on that, too…I would like to make a deal, but we’ll see what happens,” Trump said during a joint meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.