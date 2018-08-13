Trump supports Harley-Davidson’s long-term viability: Sean Spicer

A day after President Trump backed the boycotts of Harley-Davidson, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Monday said companies are not giving Trump the credit he deserves.

“I think the companies need to recognize that they have continued over the years to complain to the U.S. government and to officials that [Harley’s foreign rivals] have an unfair advantage, that they can sell freely in the United States,” Spicer told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on “Mornings with Maria.” “But they in most cases are facing stiff competition in other countries where products don’t face the same tariff barriers that they do.”

Trump expressed support on Twitter for boycotts after hosting Bikers for Trump, a band of pro-Trump motorcycle enthusiasts, in Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend.

Trump has been feuding with the iconic American motorcycle company since June, after it announced plans to move production of bikes sold in Europe out of the U.S. as a result of retaliatory steel tariffs by the European Union.

While Harley said the company stands to lose approximately $90 to $100 million a year due to the tariffs, Spicer said Trump’s plan will “support their long-term viability.”

“Here’s the president fighting for American companies,” he said. “I think the companies should recognize what he’s doing, why he’s doing it and how it’s going to benefit them in the long term.”