Trump supporter: Cheesecake Factory staff bullied and threatened me

A supporter of President Donald Trump told FOX Business he was bullied and threatened by staffers at a Cheesecake Factory in Miami for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Continue Reading Below

Eugenior Joseph, 22, said he was dining at the restaurant with his girlfriend’s family on Mother’s Day.

“They were saying, ‘Oh, I want to knock that hat off his head, I can’t wait to hit that hat off his head,’ ” Joseph said during an interview on “The Evening Edit” program, referring to staffers at the restaurant.

Joseph said he initially ignored the comments from waitresses and waiters.

“A group of the co-workers started standing behind me, and they just started saying some crazy things, and we all were at the table shocked to hear some things like that,” he said.

Advertisement

The Cheesecake Factory apologized to Joseph in a statement and fired two workers who allegedly harassed him for wearing the pro-Trump cap.

“No guest should ever feel unwelcome in one of our restaurants, and we are very sorry,” the chain said in a statement on Twitter.

Mathew Staver, an attorney representing Joseph, said there might be cause for filing a complaint against the company with the Justice Department over race.

“Some of them used the N-word,” Staver said. “Obviously, they’re referring to his being an African-American. For an African-American to be a supporter of President Trump.”

Joseph said his party left the restaurant after realizing it was no longer safe to be there, adding that his girlfriend’s grandmother left in tears.

“We were so threatened and disrespected, we just got up and left respectfully,” he said.