Ford to resume F-150, Super Duty production

Ford said Wednesday it will resume production of its popular F-Series pickup trucks after a fire at a parts supplier forced the automaker to bring its assembly lines to a halt.

The company announced that F-150 production in Dearborn, Michigan, will restart on Friday, while production in Kansas City, Missouri, is expected to resume on Monday. Ford also plans to get Super Duty assembly back up and running on Monday in Louisville, Kentucky.

The production hiccup will cost Ford 12 cents to 14 cents per share in the second quarter. Ford backed its full-year earnings guidance of $1.45 to $1.70 per share. The company previously said it would be able to make up for lost production over the course of the year.