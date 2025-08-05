Trump scraps Musk's federal worker weekly achievement program across government agencies

The Trump administration will eliminate Elon Musk's program that required federal employees to email a summary of five workplace achievements from the previous work week.

The Office of Personnel Management [OPM] is announcing plans to end the required emails to HR representatives across the federal government on Tuesday, the administration confirmed to FOX Business.

"We communicated with agency HR leads that OPM was no longer going to manage the five things process nor utilize it internally," OPM Director Scott Kupor said in a statement to FOX Business.

Kupor added that "at OPM, we believe that managers are accountable to staying informed about what their team members are working on and have many other existing tools to do so."

This comes amid a tumultuous turn in the relationship between Musk, who led the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) efforts to slash the federal budget before stepping down in May, and President Donald Trump.

Their once-tight-knit relationship began to unravel after Musk left his post at DOGE The two of them began hurling personal insults at each other, with Musk even saying Trump's name appeared in the Epstein files. The war of words began after Musk departed DOGE and slammed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, calling it a "disgusting abomination."

It was an about-face from the campaign trail and the early days of Trump's second term, when the Tesla CEO and Trump became close confidants and Musk was tapped to lead a massive cost-cutting effort at numerous government agencies.

Musk was hired as a "special government employee" and was permitted to work for the federal government for "no more than 130 days in a 365-day period," according to data from the Office of Government Ethics. Musk's 130-day window ended May 30.

During Musk's time in government, Trump defended the business magnate as people were targeting Tesla owners in protest of DOGE cuts, even showcasing his red Tesla outside the White House. He praised Musk for a successful SpaceX launch, and the duo sat ringside at a UFC fight, alongside CEO Dana White.



