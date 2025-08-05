Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Trump scraps Musk's federal worker weekly achievement program across government agencies

OPM says managers have other tools to stay informed about team members' work

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., weighs in on Elon Musk's criticism of the 'big, beautiful bill,' his call for a new political party and the ongoing Senate deliberations over the bill. video

The Trump administration will eliminate Elon Musk's program that required federal employees to email a summary of five workplace achievements from the previous work week. 

The Office of Personnel Management [OPM] is announcing plans to end the required emails to HR representatives across the federal government on Tuesday, the administration confirmed to FOX Business. 

"We communicated with agency HR leads that OPM was no longer going to manage the five things process nor utilize it internally," OPM Director Scott Kupor said in a statement to FOX Business.  

ELON MUSK, TRUMP AND A MAGA FRIENDSHIP THAT WENT SOUTH

Kupor added that "at OPM, we believe that managers are accountable to staying informed about what their team members are working on and have many other existing tools to do so."

This comes amid a tumultuous turn in the relationship between Musk, who led the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) efforts to slash the federal budget before stepping down in May, and President Donald Trump.

Trump and Elon Musk in the Oval Office

Elon Musk speaks alongside President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025.  (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Their once-tight-knit relationship began to unravel after Musk left his post at DOGE The two of them began hurling personal insults at each other, with Musk even saying Trump's name appeared in the Epstein files. The war of words began after Musk departed DOGE and slammed Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, calling it a "disgusting abomination."

MUSK DOES ABOUT FACE IN TRUMP BATTLE

It was an about-face from the campaign trail and the early days of Trump's second term, when the Tesla CEO and Trump became close confidants and Musk was tapped to lead a massive cost-cutting effort at numerous government agencies.  

Left: Elon Musk looks on; Right: Donald Trump at a microphone

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Musk was hired as a "special government employee" and was permitted to work for the federal government for "no more than 130 days in a 365-day period," according to data from the Office of Government Ethics. Musk's 130-day window ended May 30.

Elon Musk during Trump's congressional address

Elon Musk at Trump's address to Congress earlier this year. (  / Getty Images)

During Musk's time in government, Trump defended the business magnate as people were targeting Tesla owners in protest of DOGE cuts, even showcasing his red Tesla outside the White House. He praised Musk for a successful SpaceX launch, and the duo sat ringside at a UFC fight, alongside CEO Dana White. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 