Musk swiftly backpedals after declaring amid Trump feud that SpaceX will start decommissioning Dragon

Amid a bitter public feud with President Donald Trump on Thursday, business tycoon Elon Musk announced that SpaceX would start "decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," only to reverse course hours later.

Musk made the initial announcement about decommissioning Dragon after President Donald Trump issued a post on Truth Social declaring, "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!"

Musk fired back in a post on X, "In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately."

MUSK SAYS TRUMP WOULD HAVE LOST 2024 ELECTION WITHOUT HIM AS ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ FEUD CONTINUES

Following Musk's declaration, NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens noted in a post on X that "NASA will continue to execute upon the President’s vision for the future of space. We will continue to work with our industry partners to ensure the President’s objectives in space are met."

Musk did an about-face a little more than five hours after his initial Dragon decommission declaration.

An account on X with the handle @Fab25june wrote to Musk, "This is a shame this back and forth. You are both better than this. Cool off and take a step back for a couple days."

"Good advice. Ok, we won’t decommission Dragon," Musk replied.

ELON MUSK USES TRUMP'S 2013 WORDS ON DEBT CEILING AGAINST HIM

While Trump is championing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that cleared the House last month, Elon Musk is aiming to kill the measure, which he has described as "a disgusting abomination."

The national debt is more than $36 trillion, and Musk is sounding the alarm about the nation's fiscal problems.

INVESTOR NIGHTMARE: HOW THE TRUMP-MUSK FALLOUT IS CRUSHING TESLA STOCK

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump declared in a Truth Social post on Thursday.