Elon Musk slams GOP tax bill over deficit impact: 'Disgusting abomination'

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday weighed in on the "big, beautiful bill" the Trump administration and congressional Republicans are working to advance, criticizing it as a "disgusting abomination" due to its projected effect on budget deficits.

Musk, who helped launch the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) until his time as a special government employee expired last week and a close ally of the Trump administration, slammed the bill in a post on X.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk wrote.

"It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."

HOUSE RECONCILIATION BILL WOULD INCREASE BUDGET DEFICITS BY $2.3 TRILLION OVER A DECADE: CBO

The bill, which House Republicans named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed the chamber in late May in a largely party-line vote. Only two Republicans voted against the measure due to concerns about a lack of spending cuts and the national debt impact.

Senate Republicans are weighing potential changes to the bill as the upper chamber prepares to take up the legislation, setting up what could be a contentious amendment process in the Senate, where Republicans hold a slim 53-47 majority. However, they will need 51 votes to push through the legislation via reconciliation, which gives the party little room for defections.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has said he will likely oppose the bill because it includes a debt ceiling increase, while Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has said he wants to see more spending cuts before he feels comfortable supporting it.

JAMIE DIMON WARNS US DEBT AND DEFICITS ARE A GROWING PROBLEM

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked whether Musk's criticism affects President Donald Trump's attitude toward the bill given Musk's status as an advisor and prominent supporter of the president.

"Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill," Leavitt said during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It doesn't change the president's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it."

Fox News Digital's Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.