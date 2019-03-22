Trump rips Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal: It's the 'most preposterous thing'

President Trump hopes that Democrats will continue to go forward with the Green New Deal.

Continue Reading Below

“It’s the most preposterous thing,” Trump said during an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “I really hope they keep going forward with it… because I think it’s going to be very easy to beat.”

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday spoke out on her resolution during a "Late Night" appearance.

“They are trying to say that the Green New Deal is about what we have to give up, what we have to cut back on,” she told "Late Night" host Seth Meyers, “when in fact it’s a resolution to be more expansive. It is to be able to generate more and to make sure we are investing in working class … Americans.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

In Trump’s opinion, Democrats are becoming “a far-left party.”

“They are radicalized,” he said.