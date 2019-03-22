Trump, Nancy Pelosi 'agree' on rebuilding US infrastructure

President Trump, in an exclusive interview with FOX Business, said he would like to work with Democrats on infrastructure.

“The easiest thing is infrastructure,” he told Maria Bartiromo. “They want it, I want it”

Infrastructure is vital to a robust economy. But the current systems were built decades ago and are in dire need of repair.

Trump said he spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about it “the other day” and she told him they “very strongly want to do infrastructure.”

“We agree on it. We even like the type,” he said. “We like the type of infrastructure we’re talking about. Maybe in a certain way more Democrats, from my standpoint, than the Republican concept, private, public. I like, frankly, owning our own roads, owning our bridges. I don’t like selling them to other countries.”

Trump would also like to see a bipartisan effort on immigration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently released hundreds of migrants detained at the U.S.-Mexico border because of overcrowding at detention facilities. Border agents, last month, arrested more than 66,000 migrants attempting to illegally enter the country. This marked the highest number of arrests at the border in a decade.

Obama border patrol chief and career FBI official Mark Morgan on Thursday, told FOX Business that the U.S.-Mexico border is “absolutely” a national emergency.