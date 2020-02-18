Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Donald Trump

Trump heads west for Olympics briefing, campaign rallies

Trump will hold campaign rallies in Phoenix, Colorado Springs and Las Vegas

By FOXBusiness
close
'Fox &amp; Friends' correspondent Todd Piro discusses President Trump’s campaign schedule and holding rallies to distract from the Democrats as well as Michael Bloomberg’s spending campaign.video

Can Bloomberg buy the Democratic nomination?

'Fox & Friends' correspondent Todd Piro discusses President Trump’s campaign schedule and holding rallies to distract from the Democrats as well as Michael Bloomberg’s spending campaign.

President Trump is set to head west Tuesday for a four-day swing through California, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada coinciding with the Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Trump will land in Los Angeles on Tuesday for a briefing on the 2028 Olympics that will be held in that city. He'll follow that up with a roundtable with supporters and a Beverly Hills fundraiser.

TRUMP TO ATTEND ORACLE CHAIR ELLISON'S FUNDRAISER IN CALIFORNIA

The White House said Trump will also discuss water supply and delivery issues in California.

The president will hold campaign rallies in Phoenix, Colorado Springs and Las Vegas ahead of Saturday's Democratic caucuses in Nevada.

President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One as he arrives Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TRUMP CALLS OBAMA ECONOMIC BOOM BRAG A 'CON JOB'

Trump will also attend a campaign fundraiser at the home of Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison on Wednesday, according to The Desert Sun.

It will be held at Ellison's Rancho Mirage estate.

For $100,000, supporters can join a golf outing and have their photo taken with the president.

Larry Ellison and Megan Ellison attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Terminator Genisys" at Dolby Theatre on June 28, 2015, in Hollywood, California. (Lester Cohen/WireImage)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Raise that contribution to $250,000 and supporters get a photo, golf outing and can participate in a round-table discussion.

The contributions will go to "Trump Victory," a joint fundraising committee formed by the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and state GOP chapters.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As of the end of 2019, Ellison had never contributed to Trump’s campaign or associated PACs.

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.