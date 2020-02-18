Trump heads west for Olympics briefing, campaign rallies

President Trump is set to head west Tuesday for a four-day swing through California, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada coinciding with the Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Trump will land in Los Angeles on Tuesday for a briefing on the 2028 Olympics that will be held in that city. He'll follow that up with a roundtable with supporters and a Beverly Hills fundraiser.

TRUMP TO ATTEND ORACLE CHAIR ELLISON'S FUNDRAISER IN CALIFORNIA

The White House said Trump will also discuss water supply and delivery issues in California.

The president will hold campaign rallies in Phoenix, Colorado Springs and Las Vegas ahead of Saturday's Democratic caucuses in Nevada.

TRUMP CALLS OBAMA ECONOMIC BOOM BRAG A 'CON JOB'

Trump will also attend a campaign fundraiser at the home of Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison on Wednesday, according to The Desert Sun.

It will be held at Ellison's Rancho Mirage estate.

For $100,000, supporters can join a golf outing and have their photo taken with the president.

Raise that contribution to $250,000 and supporters get a photo, golf outing and can participate in a round-table discussion.

The contributions will go to "Trump Victory," a joint fundraising committee formed by the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and state GOP chapters.

As of the end of 2019, Ellison had never contributed to Trump’s campaign or associated PACs.

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report.