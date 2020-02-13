Trump to attend fundraiser at Oracle chairman Larry Ellison's estate

President Trump will be in California next week attending a campaign fundraiser at the home of Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison.

The event will take place on Feb. 19, less than two weeks before California's Super Tuesday Primary, according to DesertSun.com.

It will be held at Ellison's Rancho Mirage estate.

For $100,000, supporters can join a golf outing and have their photo taken with the president.

Raise that contribution to $250,000 and supporters get a photo, golf outing and can participate in a round-table discussion.

The contributions will go to "Trump Victory," a joint fundraising committee formed by the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and state GOP chapters.

The event at Ellison's estate is just one of a series of stops Trump will make in California.

The president will also appear in Beverly Hills on Tuesday and Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Then he'll jet to Phoenix for one of his trademark rallies Wednesday evening.

Ellison has personally contributed $9.5 million to federal candidates and political action committees since 1993, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

As of the end of 2019, he had never contributed to Trump’s campaign or associated PACs.