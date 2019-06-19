Trump raises $24.8M in less than 24 hours for re-election campaign, RNC’s Ronna McDaniel says

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Wednesday that President Trump’s re-election campaign has raised $24.8 million in less than 24 hours.

“@realDonaldTrump has raised a record-breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat," McDaniel tweeted.

The president retweeted McDaniel's announcement and thanked his supporters Wednesday morning.

"THANK YOU! #Trump2020," Trump tweeted.

Trump kicked off his re-election campaign Tuesday night during a rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

“Tonight I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as president of the United States,” Trump said.

On Tuesday, Trump’s campaign sent out emails to supporters asking for contributions, the New York Post reported.

“I want to know who stood with me when it mattered most. That’s why I’ve asked my team to broadcast the names of every patriot who donates to this email LIVE on the Official Donald J. Trump Campaign website during my campaign launch​,” the email said, according to the newspaper.

Trump’s opponents announced how much their campaigns took in within 24 hours of their bids. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who declared his bid for the presidency in February, said he raised $5.9 million within 24 hours of his announcement. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who announced his bid in April, raised $6.3 million within the first day of his 2020 launch, according to his campaign. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who announced she was running in January, raised more than $1.5 million within 24 hours.

Fox Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.