Kamala Harris raises $1.5M in 24 hours

Within just one day of announcing her bid for the presidency in 2020, Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris has already raised more than $1 million from tens of thousands of donors.

Continue Reading Below

In the 24 hours after Harris made the announcement on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday morning, 38,000 donors gave $1.5 million to her campaign.

The first 12 hours alone registered $1 million in funding, and the average donation was around $37, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to her website, she will not be accepting donations from PACs.

Advertisement

Harris’ campaign did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

According to the Journal, she also raised more than $110,000 from merchandise, which includes a tote bag, a T-shirt featuring her “Kamala Harris for the people” slogan and a hat.

The numbers are already reminiscent of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign – which relied heavily on grassroots supporters for funding. For example, in April 2016 the average donation to his campaign was slightly less than $26, while only 3 percent of individual donors gave the maximum $2,700.

In the first 24 hours after Sanders announced his candidacy, his team raised $1.5 million from 35,000 donors, as noted by the Journal.

A typical donor to the Sanders campaign was 27 years old, with more than 40 percent of donations having come from those between the ages of 18 and 39.

Sanders is said to be considering a bid in 2020, as well.

Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren and New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand have formed exploratory committees for potential 2020 presidential runs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Harris served as the attorney general in California until 2017, when she joined Congress.

On Capitol Hill, Harris serves on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on the Budget.