GOP Senator says immigration will be 'quick negotiation' with Democrats

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., hopes public pressure will push Democrats to work with Republicans on solving the border crisis.

Continue Reading Below

“We do have a crisis at the border, and I hope that the public push or the public pressure will get Democrats to work with us to address the loopholes that we need to fix so that we can get control over our southern border,” he told FOX Business’ David Asman on "Cavuto:Coast-to-Coast" on Tuesday. “Mexico needs to help us, but we need to close these loopholes and get control of the border.”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is willing to negotiate with Democrats on immigration.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to sit down at some point with the Democrats and we’re going to work it all out. It is a quick negotiation. And they know I’m right they just don’t want to do it politically. They want to have open borders and what it means is crime and it means drugs,” said Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Senator Hoeven believes the farmers in his state have stuck with the President during the discussion with Mexico on tariffs.

“It’s difficult during the negotiation but remember the objective is not to have tariffs but to have free and fair markets to open up trade to better trade deals. That’s what they want,” he said.