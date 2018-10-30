Trump isn't falling into the 'Merkel trap': Varney

The president is considering an executive order that would end the right to citizenship for children born in America to non-citizen parents. In other words, you're not an American just because you are born here. This ties in with the discussion about the border, and those approaching caravans. It’s another way of saying: Don't come.

President Trump is determined to avoid what I call the Merkel trap. That is, the German chancellor's cave-in to the million migrants who hammered at Europe’s door three years ago. She let them in. Disaster. Europe changed forever. Germany sharply divided. And just yesterday, Angela Merkel stepped down from the leadership of her party. She's been driven out of politics.

The president is adamant: That’s not going to happen to him. He's not going to cave. He told Fox News: He's going to "harden the southern border." 5,200 troops will be sent. Speaking of the caravan people, he said, “We're not letting them into this country."

The timing is remarkable. Europe’s anti-Trump leader Angela Merkel is brought down by her open-borders policy, just as President Trump takes firm action against open borders here.

He's not falling into the Merkel trap.