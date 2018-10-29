Pittsburgh tragedy: Real change begins with us, Varney says

Now is the time for all people to look at themselves. No finger pointing at others. What happened in Pittsburgh on Saturday was not about politics, political parties or guns.

It was about deep-seated, ancient hatred.

You can't shrug this off. You can't convert the horror into another talking point about gun control. You can't use it to back up your political position. Do that, and you're using Pittsburgh to gain an advantage, to score points. That’s not right.

Jewish people were attacked and slaughtered because they were Jewish. We hear a lot about our toxic politics and the end of civil discourse. Pittsburgh stands apart from that. It reaches back millennia. Anti-Semitic hate has always been with us, and now, in America, the deadliest attack on Jews in our history.

President Trump said it must be confronted and condemned everywhere. And he used an expression that Jewish people rallied to after the Holocaust: "Never again."

There may be new laws, more education. Perhaps the unique history of anti-Semitism will be considered more forcefully. But real change begins with us, as individuals. What’s in the heart.

Seek out the lurking grudge.