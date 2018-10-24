The left knows America doesn't want an open border: Varney

It was predictable, and it’s happening: Another caravan is forming. Migrants are gathering in a Guatemalan city, right on the border with Honduras. They plan to head north into Mexico and then on to our border, just like the first caravan.

The Democrats' caravan problem just got worse. They are very reluctant to say what they will do when the marchers reach the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead of a clear policy or statement, the left simply snipes at President Trump, implying he is scare-mongering and dividing the country.

At another of those impromptu Q&A sessions in the White House, reporters took issue with his assertion that Middle Easterners and gang members were mixed in with the migrants. They took issue with his assertion that the Democrats were behind it all. This line of questioning is a distraction.

The real question is: What is America going to do, now that we are faced with the mass migration of people from Central America: Let them in, or keep them out.

The president is clear: They're not coming here. He'll put the military on the border. He will close the border if necessary.

Of course, there is a humanitarian issue here: Who wouldn't feel sympathy for poor women and children struggling along a thousand-mile journey in the heat of Central Mexico. Americans are generous. We take in more immigrants than any other country in the world. And our response to the caravans should reflect this generosity.

But Central America’s dire straits cannot be used as an excuse to bust through borders on a mass scale.

This is what the left is encouraging. If that’s what they want, they should say it. But they won't.

They know America does not want an open border.

It is President Trump who has the political courage to say it!