Capitalism the real engine of job creation: Varney

The news on jobs just keeps getting better. It’s not a stretch to say that the jobs picture is as bright as anything we've seen in a generation.

Look at this: Florida added 407,000 jobs in the last 12 months. The Sunshine State has never had a better year for job growth.

Same story for Texas: 406,000. That’s a record, too. In Ohio: best job creation in 21 years. Pennsylvania, best in 18 years.

This comes on top of the report that there are 7.1 million job openings. We've never seen anything like that before.

The jobs news is no accident: It’s the direct result of tax cuts and deregulation. By the way, high-tax, big-government states like New Jersey and New York and Illinois are way behind in job creation.

Interesting that growth is being held back by a shortage of workers, especially skilled workers. Who would have thought that the vast pool of part-timers and discouraged workers would be mopped up so quickly.

But that’s what you get when you unleash capitalism, the real engine of job creation.